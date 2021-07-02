Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • economy>
    • Government announces inclusion of retail and wholesale trades as MSMEs

    Government announces inclusion of retail and wholesale trades as MSMEs

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Minister of MSME and Road Transport, Nitin Gadkari announced the inclusion of retail and wholesale businesses as MSMEs. The move is expected to benefit over 2.5 crore retail and wholesale traders.

    Government announces inclusion of retail and wholesale trades as MSMEs
    Minister of MSME and Road Transport, Nitin Gadkari on Friday announced revised guidelines for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises with the inclusion of retail and wholesale trades as MSMEs.
    "Retail and wholesale trade were left out of the ambit of MSME, now under the revised guidelines, retail and wholesale trade will also get the benefit of priority sector lending under RBI guidelines," Gadkari said in a statement.
    The revised guidelines will benefit over 2.5 crore retail and wholesale traders.
    "We are committed to strengthening MSMEs and make them engines for economic growth," he added.
    With the revised guidelines, retailers and wholesalers will now be allowed to register on the Udyam Registration portal. It is a zero-cost MSME registration portal with over 31 lakh entities registered as of June 2021.
    Responding to the latest announcement, Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO of Retailer Association of India told CNBC-TV18 that the step will give a big boost to the over 13-14 million smaller retailers across the country.
    Smaller retailers will now get MSME sector benefits like priority sector lending, which will give them much-needed access to capital to revive from the impact of COVID-19, Rajagopalan added.
    Moreover, the traders can now benefit from the several benefits of various government schemes available to the MSMEs.
    The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said COVID-19 impacted traders will now be able to restore their business and get necessary financing from the banks, which was earlier denied.
    (Edited by : Yashi Gupta)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Fuel prices, not reducing soon. Here’s why

    Next Article

    VIEW: As inflation spikes, are central banks in a transition phase?

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,136.00 -27.55 -2.37
    Britannia3,545.30 -50.50 -1.40
    JSW Steel671.30 -9.25 -1.36
    Power Grid Corp227.95 -2.85 -1.23
    Hindalco376.05 -3.35 -0.88
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,136.60 -26.75 -2.30
    Power Grid Corp228.00 -2.90 -1.26
    Asian Paints3,005.40 -17.90 -0.59
    Sun Pharma681.25 -3.50 -0.51
    Bajaj Auto4,184.90 -20.70 -0.49
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,136.00 -27.55 -2.37
    Britannia3,545.30 -50.50 -1.40
    JSW Steel671.30 -9.25 -1.36
    Power Grid Corp227.95 -2.85 -1.23
    Hindalco376.05 -3.35 -0.88
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,136.60 -26.75 -2.30
    Power Grid Corp228.00 -2.90 -1.26
    Asian Paints3,005.40 -17.90 -0.59
    Sun Pharma681.25 -3.50 -0.51
    Bajaj Auto4,184.90 -20.70 -0.49

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.74000.17750.24
    Euro-Rupee88.34600.00700.01
    Pound-Rupee102.70900.07000.07
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67020.00170.26
    View More