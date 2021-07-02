Government announces inclusion of retail and wholesale trades as MSMEs

Minister of MSME and Road Transport, Nitin Gadkari on Friday announced revised guidelines for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises with the inclusion of retail and wholesale trades as MSMEs.

"Retail and wholesale trade were left out of the ambit of MSME, now under the revised guidelines, retail and wholesale trade will also get the benefit of priority sector lending under RBI guidelines," Gadkari said in a statement.

The revised guidelines will benefit over 2.5 crore retail and wholesale traders.

"We are committed to strengthening MSMEs and make them engines for economic growth," he added.

With the revised guidelines, retailers and wholesalers will now be allowed to register on the Udyam Registration portal. It is a zero-cost MSME registration portal with over 31 lakh entities registered as of June 2021.

Responding to the latest announcement, Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO of Retailer Association of India told CNBC-TV18 that the step will give a big boost to the over 13-14 million smaller retailers across the country.

Smaller retailers will now get MSME sector benefits like priority sector lending, which will give them much-needed access to capital to revive from the impact of COVID-19, Rajagopalan added.

Moreover, the traders can now benefit from the several benefits of various government schemes available to the MSMEs.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said COVID-19 impacted traders will now be able to restore their business and get necessary financing from the banks, which was earlier denied.