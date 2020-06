Veteran banker Uday Kotak today said that the government of India and Reserve Bank of India will have to work in close co-ordination to bring growth back.

"I have been a sitar player. I see the role of the government and the RBI like that of a jugalbandi between a sitar and a tabla. Both have to play in harmony and respect each instrument, but at the same time playing together in a jugalbandi. And that's what I think is happening and I'm sure it will happen even further in the future," Uday Kotak said in his first address as the President of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

"RBI has done quite a bit, it has made significant level moves in terms of interest rates, pumping liquidity in the system, giving moratorium for borrowers. A hell of a lot has been done," Kotak said.

He said that the government and the regulators must be given due credit for keeping the capital markets liquid and functioning through this entire crisis period. This is essential to enable financial market players to raise risk capital in this uncertain environment, he said.

"We are working on a little bit of a cloudy road ahead. So predicting the level of loan losses is not an easy thing," Kotak added.

Uday Kotak, also CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, today said that the banking system in India roughly has a total loan book of Rs 100 lakh crore and capital between Rs 11-12 lakh crore. Assuming a 4-5 percent hit on bank's books, the impact would be felt on almost 40 percent of the Indian bank's capital.

"Some of the loss will be made up by bond gains but we still need risk capital," he said, adding that the government of India will have to make some capital available for Public Sector Banks.

Kotak believes that while India has been fortunate on the external account front with oil prices trending lower and gold imports coming down, it needs to find a crucial balancing act between fiscal spending and financial stability.

"A warning shot was fired by Moody's a few days ago," Kotak said, adding that more than the rating, what is contained in the rating rationale will have to be kept in mind.