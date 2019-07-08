Economy
Government aims to raise $2.18 billion by cutting stakes in 18 firms to 75%
Updated : July 08, 2019 09:07 PM IST
While a third of the divestment target will be met by the outright sale of state enterprises, including Air India, the other sales will be done through a rule under which all listed entities must have a public float of at least 25 percent after three years of listing.
But governments have been putting this off for state firms, winning extensions from the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) each year.
The government is planning to sell 10 percent each in state-owned reinsurers General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) and New India Assurance (NIA) which will bring its holding down to 75 percent in the two giant companies.
