The Maharashtra government on Thursday eased the travel restrictions of Mumbaikars within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Uddhav Thackeray government in the latest amendments has given green signal for unrestricted movement within the boundaries of municipal corporations coming under the MMR ie; Greater Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi- Nizamapur, Vasai-Virar and Mira-Bhayandar.

"The inter-district movement of persons within the area of municipal corporations under the MMR shall be allowed without any restrictions,” stated the release signed by chief secretary Ajoy Mehta. However, the order made it clear that inter-state and inter-district movements of people including pilgrims, migrant labours etc will remain regulated.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government’s 'Mission Begin Again' announced on May 31 had given detailed guidelines to ease restrictions in Mumbai, as part of lockdown 5.0. this included steps to allow outdoor activities from June 3 onwards