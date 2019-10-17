Good news for Indian workforce as Qatar approves minimum wage law, scraps worker exit permits
Updated : October 17, 2019 07:49 PM IST
The Gulf state, which relies on about 2 million migrant workers for the bulk of its labour force, is also planning to ease curbs on changing employers, Qatar's administrative development, labour and social affairs ministry said.
It added it passed another draft law which will lead to the scrapping of exit permits for all workers, adding work was also underway to enable employees to change employers more easily.
