Good monsoon key to rate cut, say bankers at PWC CEO Dialogues

As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left its key interest rate unchanged for a second straight policy meeting, bankers participating at CNBC-TV18's PWC CEO Dialogues were divided on whether the central bank will cut rates in the financial year 2023-24.

Prashant Kumar, managing director, and chief executive officer of YES Bank expects a rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India in this financial year (FY24), but stressed that inflation has to come down first.

However, Zarin Daruwala, cluster CEO for India & SA, Standard Chartered Bank, said it depends on a good monsoon which could bring down food inflation, and a rate cut could be expected by December this year. Kaushik Shaparia, CEO of Deutsche Bank India, agreed with Daruwala and said there will be a rate cut in this financial year and may even slip into April.

Ashwini Kumar Tewari, managing director of SBI, said, "The prospects of a rate cut, if they were, should be tempered down a little so that we are cautious and then as things improve, maybe perhaps going forward."

The monetary policy committee (MPC), which has three members from the RBI and an equal number of external experts, voted unanimously to keep the benchmark repurchase or repo rate unchanged at 6.50 percent. It decided 5:1 to retain the policy stance focused on "withdrawal of accommodation", which was introduced in April last year.

Talking about inflation, Tewari noted that the RBI Governor has reduced the inflation forecast by 10 basis points as the risks remain in terms of uncertainties in the external environment.

Rajiv Sabharwal, managing director, and chief executive officer of Tata Capital, said India will see a growth of 6.75 percent this fiscal and for the long term, it will be 7.5 percent.

The central bank has pegged the retail inflation for fiscal 2023-24 at 5.1 percent, a tad lower than its April projection, on expectations of higher rabi crop and the likelihood of normal monsoon. In April, the RBI's projection of consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation was 5.2 percent.