Good monsoon key to rate cut, say bankers at PWC CEO Dialogues

Good monsoon key to rate cut, say bankers at PWC CEO Dialogues

By Shereen Bhan  Jun 8, 2023 9:27:58 PM IST (Published)

Zarin Daruwala, cluster CEO for India & SA, Standard Chartered Bank, said a good monsoon could bring down food inflation, and a rate cut could be expected by December this year.

As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left its key interest rate unchanged for a second straight policy meeting, bankers participating at CNBC-TV18's PWC CEO Dialogues were divided on whether the central bank will cut rates in the financial year 2023-24.

Prashant Kumar, managing director, and chief executive officer of YES Bank expects a rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India in this financial year (FY24), but stressed that inflation has to come down first.
However, Zarin Daruwala, cluster CEO for India & SA, Standard Chartered Bank, said it depends on a good monsoon which could bring down food inflation, and a rate cut could be expected by December this year. Kaushik Shaparia, CEO of Deutsche Bank India, agreed with Daruwala and said there will be a rate cut in this financial year and may even slip into April.
