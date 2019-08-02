#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Good money after bad? Government's bank rescue plans keep on coming

Updated : August 02, 2019 02:45 PM IST

The latest cash infusion, unveiled as part of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's maiden budget in early July, comes on top of about $36 billion that the government has already pumped into the struggling lenders over the past four years.
Banks' quarterly results released last month have showed they are grappling with delays in settlement of bad loans in bankruptcy courts as a new law intended to speed up the process has been stymied by legal challenges.
Weakening economic growth, reflected in a fall in sales of autos, motorbikes and some other consumer goods amid sluggish domestic and global demand would also impact banks' ability to expand lending.
Good money after bad? Government's bank rescue plans keep on coming
