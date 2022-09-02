Goldman Sachs expects RBI to slowdown rate hike pace

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Santanu Sengupta, India Economist at Goldman Sachs discussed at length the long and short of growth numbers.

American brokerage Goldman Sachs on Friday said it expects the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to slowdown rate hike pace in the upcoming September monetary policy.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Santanu Sengupta, India economist at Goldman Sachs, said, "The RBI will keep moving. It will slow down the pace of hikes to 35 basis points in the next policy, that is the end September policy, and then 25 in the December policy and you get to 6 percent by the end of the year."

The Q1 GDP number at 13.5 percent came below the RBI projection of 16.2 percent. It also showed a measly 3.8 percent growth over the pre-COVID FY20 level.

The Q1 number led many economists to cut this year's GDP forecasts to below 7 percent. Yet all the August data is strong. PMI at 56.2; GST collections at Rs 1.44 lakh crore and auto sales from Bajaj to Maruti to M&M showed strong domestic growth.

"A turning Fed cycle versus an elevated Fed cycle staying at the same levels in 2023 is a very different backdrop for emerging markets. Therefore, we think that the RBI tightening continues," Sengupta said.

However, he said, Goldman Sachs expects growth to be healthy in the coming quarters after the Q1FY23 contraction.

"We were anticipating earlier that all the reopening boost will come in Q1 and then it will taper off. But now we think that since Q1 has contracted so much you will get some of this boost back in the next couple of quarters," he said.

Talking about the rupee, he said the currency is expected at 81/USD in 3 months and at 82/USD in the next 6 months. "Our forecast on the rupee are - we see 81 in about 3 months’ time and in 6-12 month period, we see 82. But despite that, we think that the worst in terms of rupee depreciation is behind us," Sengupta said.

The rupee edged lower by five paise to 79.61 against the US dollar on Friday as the greenback edged lower but was not far from a two-decade high against a basket of currencies. A rise in global crude oil benchmarks ahead of a key meeting of top producers also put pressure on the rupee.

