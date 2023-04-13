Goldman Sachs expects RBI to keep the rates unchanged till the end of 2023

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may keep the rates unchanged until the end of 2023, which means that the policy rate will remain at 6.5 percent till that time.

Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the policy decisions on April 6. RBI has increased the real GDP forecast for FY24 marginally to 6.5 percent from 6.4 percent earlier on the back of higher Rabi crop output, moderating commodity prices, monsoon trajectory and the government's plan of higher capital expenditure.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Santanu Sengupta, India Economist at Goldman Sachs said that the RBI will remain on hold till the end of 2023.

He said, “We think that policy rates in India have peaked. We think that CPI inflation will remain below 6 percent, which is the upper end of the target band for the rest of the year and RBI rates, therefore, remains on hold, in our view, till the end of 2023.”

Sengupta also mentioned that the RBI is pencilling in a 50-basis point (bps) move next year, which is likely to be a shallow rate cut cycle due to the current policy rate. It seems that the RBI has figured out what the high level of reserves meant, and as a result, they will be cautious about reducing the policy rate too quickly.

The decision to keep the policy rate on hold until the end of 2023 will be a significant development for the Indian economy. It suggests that the RBI is confident in the current state of the economy and believes that there is no immediate need for a rate cut. This is good news for businesses and investors who have been waiting for a stable policy environment to make long-term investment decisions.

The RBI's decision is also a reflection of the global economic environment, which remains uncertain due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Central banks around the world are adopting a cautious approach to monetary policy, and the RBI is no exception. By keeping the policy rate on hold, the RBI is signalling that it is ready to take action if necessary but is not in a hurry to do so.

