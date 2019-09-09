Gold inches higher, but improved risk appetite caps gains
Updated : September 09, 2019 01:05 PM IST
Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,508.50 per ounce, as of 0609 GMT, after a near 1 percent drop in the previous session.
Spot silver dipped 0.7 percent to $18.03 per ounce.
