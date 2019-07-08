Gold import duty hike: Smuggling to intensify further, says World Gold Council
Updated : July 08, 2019 05:25 PM IST
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 2.5 percent increase in customs duty on gold, taking it to a record 12.5 percent from the existing 10 percent.
Gold smuggling has been on the rise after the government raised the import duty to 10 percent in 2013.
At 12.5 percent, it is the highest import duty on gold in the world. Adding 3 percent goods and services tax (GST), the total levy on gold will rise up to 15.5 percent.
