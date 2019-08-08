Gold holds around $1,500/oz on trade war, global growth woes
Updated : August 08, 2019 01:28 PM IST
USÂ goldÂ futures were down 0.4 percent at $1,513 an ounce.
SpotÂ goldÂ was little changed at $1,500.20 per ounce as of 0439 GMT.
On Wednesday, prices soared over 2 percent to breach the $1,500 barrier for the first time since April 2013.
