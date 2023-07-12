Goa government to urge Centre to reconsider 28% GST on online gaming, casino bets

The GST Council on Tuesday decided to levy the maximum 28 percent tax on the full face value of bets in online gaming, casinos and horse racing. Currently, services of casinos, horse racing, and online gaming attract 18 percent GST.

The Goa government will write to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urging a reconsideration of the recent decision by the GST council decision to impose a 28 percent tax on the full face value of bets in online gaming, casinos and horse racing.

Share Market Live NSE

Goa Industry Minister Mauvin Godinho, the state’s representative on the GST council, expressed concerns about the 'negative impact' of this tax on the industry and its potential consequences for tourism in the coastal state.

"I have already taken up this issue with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant who said he would be writing to the Centre to reconsider the tax. The CM will take up this issue with the Centre and the Finance Minister. It will ultimately go for reconsideration before the GST council," Godinho told reporters.