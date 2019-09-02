Global stocks shiver as new U.S.-China tariffs add to global gloom
Updated : September 02, 2019 08:28 AM IST
Global stock prices fell on Monday after the United States and China imposed new tariffs on each other's goods, reinforcing investors' worries over slowing global growth.
Japan's Nikkei shed 0.28 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.3 percent.
U.S. President Donald Trump slapped 15 percent tariffs on a variety of Chinese goods including footwear, smart watches and flat-panel televisions while China imposed new duties on U.S. crude.
