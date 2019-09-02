Moneycontrol Pro#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday
Asian shares rise on conciliatory trade tone but mood cautious
Oil prices dip after three days of gains
Rupee opens higher at 71.77 a dollar, bond yields rise
Home Economy
Economy

Global stocks shiver as new U.S.-China tariffs add to global gloom

Updated : September 02, 2019 08:28 AM IST

Global stock prices fell on Monday after the United States and China imposed new tariffs on each other's goods, reinforcing investors' worries over slowing global growth.
Japan's Nikkei shed 0.28 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.3 percent.
U.S. President Donald Trump slapped 15 percent tariffs on a variety of Chinese goods including footwear, smart watches and flat-panel televisions while China imposed new duties on U.S. crude.
Global stocks shiver as new U.S.-China tariffs add to global gloom
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

LPG prices raised by Rs 15.5, jet fuel reduced by 1%

LPG prices raised by Rs 15.5, jet fuel reduced by 1%

GDP shocker: Growth slips to slowest pace in six years at 5% in first quarter

GDP shocker: Growth slips to slowest pace in six years at 5% in first quarter

Markets this week: Sensex up 1.7%, Nifty 1.8% led by media, pharma and consumer shares

Markets this week: Sensex up 1.7%, Nifty 1.8% led by media, pharma and consumer shares

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV