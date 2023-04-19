Global rice shortage is set to be largest in 20 years

The rice market globally is set to log its largest shortfall in 20 years in 2023, Fitch Solutions has stated. A deficit of this magnitude for one of the most cultivated grains in the world would hurt major importers, CNBC reported, citing analysts.

Rice production has been falling from the US to China to the European Union. This has resulted in the prices going up for over 3.5 billion people across the planet, particularly the Asia-Pacific region that consumes almost 90 percent of the rice in the world.

Charls Hard, the commodities analyst at Fitch Solutions, told CNBC in an interview that at the gloabl level, the most evident impact of the global rice deficit has been, and still is, the decade-high rice prices.

A recent Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research stated that rice prices are likely to remain notched around the present highs till 2024.

CNBC reported, citing the report, that the price of rice averaged $17.30 per cwt through 2023 YTD and would only ease to %14.50 per cwt in 2024. Cwt is a unit that measures certain commodities like rice.

"Given that rice is the staple food commodity across multiple markets in Asia, prices are a major determinant of food price inflation and food security, particularly for the poorest households," Hart told CNBC.

The report has estimated that the global shortfall of rice for 2022/23 would come in at 8.7 million tonne, CNBC reported.

Hart said the same would mar the largest global rice deficit since 2003/04, when the rice markets globally generated a deficit of 18.6 million tonne.