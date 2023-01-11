Global Investors Summit: PM Modi calls on investors in MP to avail of PLI scheme, speaks about green energy

"Madhya Pradesh plays a very significant role in the making of a developed India. From devotion and spiritualism to tourism and from agriculture to education and skill development, MP ajab bhi hai, ghazab bhi aur sajag bhi hai," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the seventh edition of 'Invest Madhya Pradesh — Global Investors Summit.

The prime minister lauded the government's Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) which, he said, helped in getting investments worth lakhs and crores. "It played an important role in making Madhya Pradesh a big pharma and textile hub," he said. He requested investors in MP to avail the benefits of PLI scheme as much as possible.

PM Modi virtually inaugurated the Global Investors Summit, a flagship event of the state government, in Indore on Wednesday. The theme of the two-day summit is 'Madhya Pradesh — The Future Ready State,' an official said.

After the inaugural address by Modi, Guyana President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi will also address the meeting, the official said. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is also expected at the event.

Modi was recently in Indore on Monday to inaugurate the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention with these same heads of states. At the event, he lauded Indore's delicacies and cleanliness.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will also address the meeting virtually. The minister is on an official visit to Washington D.C. and New York for the U.S.-India Trade Policy Forum. On Tuesday, he gave remarks at the Nasdaq on Times Square and urged industry leaders in the United States to take advantage of India's investment potential.

A total of 447 international delegates from 84 countries, 401 international buyers, more than 5,000 industrialists and representatives of various international industry associations, and representatives of all G20 countries will participate in the investor summit in Madhya Pradesh , the official said.

The key objectives of the event are — showcasing the industrial ecosystem of the state, promoting the state policies, consultation with industrial organisations to formulate industry-friendly policies, collaboration opportunities, promoting export potential and buyer-seller meets, and vendor development, the official added.

Leaders from other states like Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have also been gearing up to attract investors for their GIS through roadshows and campaigns.

With agency inputs.