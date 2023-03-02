Global Investment Summit 2023: Andhra Pradesh is eyeing big investments in these sectors

The summit, 'Advantage Andhra Pradesh—Where Abundance meets Prosperity', takes place on March 3-4 in Visakhapatnam and is expected to attract investors from over 40 countries, including China and the US.
To achieve this, the southern state has consolidated 96 different services across 24 government departments on a single platform. The state government said it will help corporate investors throughout their investment journey.
The sectors in focus during the summit include aerospace and defence, agriculture and food processing, automobile and electric vehicles, electronics and IT, healthcare and medical equipment, industrial and logistics infrastructure, start-ups, petroleum and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals and life sciences, renewable energy, skill development and education, textiles and apparel, and hospitality.
With 974 km of coastline, the second longest in the country, and six existing ports, as well as four upcoming ports, Andhra Pradesh has maritime infrastructure that serves as India's gateway to the southeast.
According to the 2020-21 Economic Survey in the state, the agriculture and services segment contributed Rs 1.92 lakh crore and Rs 2.42 lakh crore to the GSDP, respectively. The industry segment lagged behind and contributed Rs 1.57 lakh crore. The tourism sector, manufacturing sector, fishing, horticulture and livestock sectors were among the biggest contributors to the state’s economy.