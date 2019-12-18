Commodities
Global gold prices steady as trade deal doubts offset positive US data
Updated : December 18, 2019 09:38 AM IST
Spot gold was trading at $1,475.55 per ounce by 0118 GMT.
Asian shares held close to 18-month highs as markets reacted to positive US economic data, while the dollar hovered near a one-week high against a basket of currencies.
