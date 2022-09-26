    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeeconomy News

    Global economy to grow 2.7% in 2022 and will slow down further in 2023: Moody’s

    Global economy to grow 2.7% in 2022 and will slow down further in 2023: Moody’s

    Global economy to grow 2.7% in 2022 and will slow down further in 2023: Moody’s
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Ritu Singh   IST (Published)

    Mini

    As the world stares at recession concerns, the global economy shall grow at 2.7 percent in 2022 and the growth is expected to slow down to 2.3 percent in 2023, the latest Moody’s report said on Monday.

    As the world stares at recession concerns, the global economy shall grow at 2.7 percent in 2022 and the growth is expected to slow down to 2.3 percent in 2023, the latest Moody’s report said on Monday.
    “Business sentiment remains muted and is consistent with a global economy that is just avoiding recession,” financial services firm Moody’s Analytics said in its report titled “Global Outlook: Global Economy on Edge”.
    According to the research firm, the global environment is more fragile as record-high inflation continues to gain momentum and growth decelerates. It added that stagflation risks have risen worldwide, but a stagflationary environment would take months to be realised.
    The report follows the United States and half a dozen other countries’ rate hikes last week. Back home, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will deliver its monetary policy decision later this week.
    (Edited by : Kanishka Sarkar)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Global EconomyinflationMoody'sRecession

    Next Article

    RBI set for fourth straight rate hike to quell inflation, say experts

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng