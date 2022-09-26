Global economy to grow 2.7% in 2022 and will slow down further in 2023: Moody’s

By Ritu Singh

Mini As the world stares at recession concerns, the global economy shall grow at 2.7 percent in 2022 and the growth is expected to slow down to 2.3 percent in 2023, the latest Moody’s report said on Monday.

“Business sentiment remains muted and is consistent with a global economy that is just avoiding recession,” financial services firm Moody’s Analytics said in its report titled “Global Outlook: Global Economy on Edge”.

According to the research firm, the global environment is more fragile as record-high inflation continues to gain momentum and growth decelerates. It added that stagflation risks have risen worldwide, but a stagflationary environment would take months to be realised.

The report follows the United States and half a dozen other countries’ rate hikes last week. Back home, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will deliver its monetary policy decision later this week.