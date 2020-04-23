  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Market opens higher, Nifty holds 9,200; metals, pharma support
Brent oil futures plunge as growing glut feeds market panic
Asia shares off to cautious start,US crude slides
Rupee opens weaker at 76.90 against dollar
Home Economy
Business

Global Economy: Pandemic throws Asia's services firms, factories into deeper decline

Updated : April 23, 2020 09:28 AM IST

The International Monetary Fund said last week Asia's economic growth this year will grind to a halt for the first time in 60 years as the health crisis takes an "unprecedented" toll on the region's service sector.
Asia's economic woes, seen in flash purchasing managers' indexes on Thursday, are likely to be echoed in other parts of the world.
Global Economy: Pandemic throws Asia's services firms, factories into deeper decline

You May Also Like

US to review H1B, other non-immigrant visa programs in next 30 days

US to review H1B, other non-immigrant visa programs in next 30 days

Trump order temporarily limits US immigration during coronavirus crisis

Trump order temporarily limits US immigration during coronavirus crisis

Fight against coronavirus: Nirmala Sitharaman's personal staff commits 1 day's salary each month until March 2021

Fight against coronavirus: Nirmala Sitharaman's personal staff commits 1 day's salary each month until March 2021

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement