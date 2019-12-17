Gita Gopinath: IMF likely to downgrade India growth forecast significantly in January
Updated : December 17, 2019 10:28 PM IST
The Washington-based institution had come out with an estimate in October and will be reviewing the same next month in January, she said.
She also said that the issue of rural income growth needs to be addressed which should also include ways to increase farm productivity which is very low as compared to world averages.
She refused to choose between India and China on who is worse in terms of the state of the economy, stating that both the economies are different and a comparison will not be possible.
