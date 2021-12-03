Gita Gopinath to be IMF’s new First Deputy Managing Director

Indian-American Gita Gopinath, the chief economist of the International Monetary Fund, will be promoted as IMF's First Deputy Managing Director, the fund announced Thursday.

She would replace Geoffrey Okamoto who plans to leave the Fund early next year. Gopinath has served as the IMF's chief economist for three years.

While announcing, Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF’s Managing Director, said, “Both Geoffrey and Gita are tremendous colleagues—I am sad to see Geoffrey go but, at the same time, I am delighted that Gita has decided to stay and accept the new responsibility of being our FDMD.”

Earlier, Gopinath had decided to return to her academic position at Harvard University in January 2022.

Georgieva noted that Gopinath’s contribution to the Fund’s work has already been exceptional, especially her “intellectual leadership in helping the global economy and the Fund to navigate the twists and turns of the worst economic crisis of our lives.”

She also said that Gopinath—the first female Chief Economist in IMF history—has garnered respect and admiration across member countries and the institution, with a proven track record in leading analytically rigorous work on a broad range of issues.

Georgieva observed that under Gopinath’s leadership, the IMF’s Research Department had gone from “strength to strength,” particularly highlighting its contributions in multilateral surveillance via The World Economic Outlook, a new analytical approach to help countries respond to international capital flows (the integrated policy framework), and her recent work on a Pandemic Plan to end the COVID-19 crisis by setting targets to vaccinate the world at feasible cost.

Gopinath said, “I am honored and humbled to become the IMF’s next FDMD. Over the past three years I have had the opportunity to experience first-hand and be a part of the hugely important work done by the IMF at the intersection of rigorous economic analysis and public policy.”

“It has been so gratifying to see the positive impact of our work on economies and on the lives of so many people worldwide. As the pandemic continues its grip on us, the work of the Fund has never been more critical and international cooperation never more important.”