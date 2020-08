60-year old Girish Chandra Murmu is set to start a new inning as the fourteenth Comptroller & Auditor General of India, less than a year into his role as the first Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

The soft-spoken IAS officer from the 1985 batch, Gujarat cadre, is no stranger to the technicalities of economic policies. From 2014 to 2019, Murmu held varied positions as Joint Secretary in the expenditure department, Additional Secretary in Department of financial services, Special Secretary in revenue department and Expenditure Secretary in 2019 before he was appointed as the first Lieutenant General of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

His task as the new CAG is cut out. Unlike his predecessor Rajiv Mehrishi, the new CAG will be initiating performance audits of policies relating to the present government. Some of these could include auditing the second round of PSB recapitalisation, the audit of Goods and Services Tax Network , among other issues, in the annual audit plan .