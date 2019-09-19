Business
Gig workers all set to get benefits under labour laws, says report
Updated : September 19, 2019 11:26 AM IST
The Ministry of Labour and Employment has proposed the Code on Social Security, 2019, in which it has recognised â€˜gig workersâ€™ and â€˜platform workers', the report said.
It is for the first time that the two terms are being used in the country's labour laws.
The development comes as the size of the number of workers in the gig economy is ballooning in the country, added the report.
