#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Business

Gig workers all set to get benefits under labour laws, says report

Updated : September 19, 2019 11:26 AM IST

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has proposed the Code on Social Security, 2019, in which it has recognised â€˜gig workersâ€™ and â€˜platform workers', the report said.
It is for the first time that the two terms are being used in the country's labour laws.
The development comes as the size of the number of workers in the gig economy is ballooning in the country, added the report.
Gig workers all set to get benefits under labour laws, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

This investment strategy of Bill Gates earned him Rs 1.2 lakh crore this year

This investment strategy of Bill Gates earned him Rs 1.2 lakh crore this year

This firm turned Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 2.8 crore in 10 years

This firm turned Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 2.8 crore in 10 years

Axis Bank looks to raise $1.5-2 billion via equity issuance

Axis Bank looks to raise $1.5-2 billion via equity issuance

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV