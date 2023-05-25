The result is a setback for Germany, which despite escaping the bleakest scenarios feared in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion has nevertheless succumbed to a recession that Chancellor Olaf Scholz appeared to rule out in January.

Germany suffered a winter recession, fresh data showed, extinguishing hopes that Europe’s top economy could escape such a fate amid the war in Ukraine.

First quarter output shrank 0.3 percent from the previous three months following a 0.5 percent drop between October and December, the statistics office said Thursday.

Its initial estimate, last month, was for stagnation. Behind the fall were a plunge in government expenditure and a decline in household spending as elevated inflation weighed on consumers. Investment was up, though, led by construction.