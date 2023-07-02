CNBC TV18
Geotagging and biometric authentication: CBIC implements measures to weed out bogus entities and fake GST claims

By CNBCTV18.COMJul 2, 2023 2:17:03 PM IST (Published)

CBIC chairman Vivek Johri has revealed that mandatory geotagging of company addresses and compulsory biometric authentication for high-risk entities will be implemented in a move to eliminate fraudulent entities operating within the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system and combat false input tax credit (ITC) claims.

In an effort to eradicate fraudulent entities registered under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system and prevent false input tax credit (ITC) claims, the government is implementing new measures. CBIC Chairman Vivek Johri announced that geotagging of company addresses will become mandatory, while biometric authentication will be compulsory for entities deemed risky.

Johri said, "We are focused on strengthening the GST system. The verification process for new entity registrations needs further enhancement. Currently, we authenticate the person's identity through OTP-based authentication using Aadhaar and PAN. However, for risky entities, we will introduce biometric authentication. In suspicious cases, individuals will be required to undergo biometric authentication."
According to the GST law, businesses must have a physical place of operation. However, there have been instances where the provided addresses were found to be bogus. Johri highlighted the initiation of pilot projects in 2-3 states to geotag addresses, ensuring accurate location information.
