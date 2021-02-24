Gen X bets on work experience, millennials focus on upskilling,: LinkedIn Updated : February 24, 2021 03:05 PM IST According to the Workforce Confidence Index, professionals working in Corporate Services and Finance industries in India saw the highest surges in employer optimism. However, the latest edition of the Workforce Confidence Index shows a dip in India’s overall confidence, as the composite score dropped from +58 in December 2020 to +54 in January 2021. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply