  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy

Gen X bets on work experience, millennials focus on upskilling,: LinkedIn

Updated : February 24, 2021 03:05 PM IST

According to the Workforce Confidence Index, professionals working in Corporate Services and Finance industries in India saw the highest surges in employer optimism.
However, the latest edition of the Workforce Confidence Index shows a dip in India’s overall confidence, as the composite score dropped from +58 in December 2020 to +54 in January 2021.
Gen X bets on work experience, millennials focus on upskilling,: LinkedIn

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Nifty Bank jumps over 1,400 points post FM Sitharaman's comment; all constituents in the green

Nifty Bank jumps over 1,400 points post FM Sitharaman's comment; all constituents in the green

People above 60 years will be vaccinated from March 1, says Prakash Javadekar

People above 60 years will be vaccinated from March 1, says Prakash Javadekar

Stock Market Live: Sensex jumps 1,000 points, Nifty nears 15,000; Nifty Bank up 1,100 points

Stock Market Live: Sensex jumps 1,000 points, Nifty nears 15,000; Nifty Bank up 1,100 points

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement