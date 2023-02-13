GE secures gas turbine solutions order for Indian Navy’s new IAC-1 Vikrant

The INS Vikrant is a 262-meter-long carrier with 14 decks, accommodating a crew of about 1,700 and operates around 30 aircraft including Mig-29 fighter jets. The aircraft carrier's engines will provide power up to 88 MW (megawatts) giving it a maximum speed of 28 knots.

GE India Industrial Pvt Ltd (GEIIPL), the India unit of global engineering giant GE, will undertake the marine gas turbine solutions work for INS Vikrant, India's first indigenously manufactured aircraft carrier commissioned in August 2022.

GEIIPL will help enhance the capabilities of INS Vikrant's LM2500 marine gas turbines that power the aircraft carrier under a contract with Cochin Shipyard Limited, which manufactured the 44,000-tonne war ship.

The INS Vikrant is a 262-meter-long carrier with 14 decks, accommodating a crew of about 1,700 and operates around 30 aircraft including Mig-29 fighter jets. The aircraft carrier's engines will provide power up to 88 MW (megawatts) giving it a maximum speed of 28 knots.

GE’s digital solutions suite called SmartSignal solution aims to help provide the Navy with early indications of engine damage with the company’s predictive analytics technology built into Vikrant’s gas turbine engine.

In a statement, Rahul Gadre, Key Accounts Director for GE Aerospace, said, “We take tremendous pride in the Indian Navy’s selection of our gas turbine and digital technology and are dedicated to continuing to support our ongoing programs.”

GE has delivered gas turbines onboard 633 naval ships and provides 95 percent of the commissioned propulsion gas turbines in the United States Navy fleet. While commissioning INS Vikrant, the Indian Navy stated that it has 18 GE Marine engines in service, with additional machines in production.

INS Vikrant's full operationalisation of the carrier towards the end of 2023 is an important step to secure India’s military and maritime interest in the Indian Ocean Region.