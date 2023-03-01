English
A slowdown in private consumption and exports resulting in growth moderation
economy | Mar 1, 2023 5:35 PM IST

A slowdown in private consumption and exports resulting in growth moderation

Profile image
By Latha Venkatesh   Mar 1, 2023 5:35 PM IST (Published)
Mini

The Indian economy grew by just 4.4 percent in the third quarter, but it has grown much faster in FY22 and FY21 than originally thought.

The Indian economy has been on a rollercoaster ride since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It faced one of the harshest lockdowns globally, which resulted in a steep decline in economic activity. However, the country made a remarkable recovery in the second half of 2020 and the early months of 2021, driven by a strong rebound in exports and private consumption. The Indian economy grew by just 4.4 percent in the third quarter, but it has grown much faster in FY22 and FY21 than originally thought.

However, comments by top economists on CNBC-TV18 suggest that the growth momentum has started to slow down, and there are visible signs of moderation in some sectors.
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sonal Varma, MD and Chief Economist-India and Asia Ex-Japan at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) stated that "growth moderation could see a further decline," highlighting that the momentum is currently moderating. She pointed out that the slowdown in private consumption is becoming more visible, and exports and private consumption are leading to moderation. However, she also noted that the post-pandemic growth recovery is stronger than anticipated.
Also Read | Consumption slows compared to September quarter, rural volumes under pressure: NeilsenIQ update
She said, “The momentum right now is surely moderating. There are two drivers here. One, the global growth and the spillover onto exports and second, this time around the slowdown in private consumption is starting to become more visible.”
Meanwhile, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Advisor at State Bank of India, said that "consumption numbers are much weaker than expected." This is significant as private consumption has been the mainstay of the Indian economy for many years. A slowdown in private consumption could have a cascading effect on overall economic growth.
Also Read | India needs to see connection between inflation, interest rates: KV Kamath
However, some experts hold a more positive outlook. A Prasanna, Chief Economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, suggested that "the economy is stronger than what was initially thought." This could be attributed to the country's resilient banking sector and the government's fiscal and monetary policies, which have helped cushion the impact of the pandemic.
Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, also noted that the manufacturing activity might be much weaker than seen right now but emphasized that the country's strong external demand could help offset the weakness in domestic demand.
Also Read | India to offload extra 20 lakh tonnes of wheat in open market to fight inflation
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
    X