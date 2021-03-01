GDP growth turns positive in Q3: Here's what brokerages have to say

After two successive quarters of negative growth, India registered a growth of 0.4 percent in the December quarter. The economy had contracted 24 percent in the first quarter and 7.5 percent in the second quarter ended June and September 2020, respectively.

According to brokerages, the December quarter GDP number in positive territory reflects a recovery in growth across a spectrum of sectors. Construction and increase in investment were the positive drivers, sectors like consumption, tourism and hotels have still not fully recovered.

Here's what brokerages have to say about the GDP:

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Nikhil Gupta, Economist—Institutional Equities at MOSL said “India's real GDP grew 0.4 percent YoY in 3QFY21, primarily because of downward revision (from 4.1 percent to 3.3 percent) in 3QFY20. Without base revision, there was a decline of 0.6 percent YoY in the quarter."

He further noted that the investments were the primary driver of better GDP growth in the quarter under review, while consumption remained a laggard.

Geojit Financial Services

"After two consecutive quarters of contraction, the Indian economy has entered an expansionary path. The high-frequency indicators were pointing towards the fact that the domestic economy is slowly entering the recovery path. Consumption, considered to be the backbone of the Indian economy, registered a contraction of 2.3 percent YoY compared to a contraction of 11.31 percent in the previous quarter. It reflects that demand is slowly picking up in the economy. Positively, Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) represents investment demand registered a growth rate of 2.5 percent YoY," said Deepthi Mathew, Economist at Geojit Financial Services.

HDFC Securities

Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities stated that the Q3 GDP growth at 0.4 percent is lower than the brokerage's estimates of 0.8 percent. He added that the GVA growth of 1 percent is however a little ahead of our estimates of 0.7 percent.

"While construction growth has pleasantly surprised, the growth of private final consumption, Govt final consumption and industry disappointed. The variance of the GDP growth number with the buoyant corporate profits, GST collections and other high-frequency indicators data needs more scrutiny. The informal sector of India accounting for a large portion of the GVA still does not seem to have come out of pain but the recent Govt measures may play a role in alleviating some of their problems," Relli explained.

The downward revision of FY21 GDP in the second advance estimates to -8 percent is also a bit disappointing, he noted.

Emkay Wealth Management