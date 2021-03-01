GDP growth turns positive in Q3: Here's what brokerages have to say Updated : March 01, 2021 01:08 PM IST According to brokerages, the December quarter GDP number in positive territory reflects a recovery in growth across a spectrum of sectors. MOSL said that the investments were the primary driver of better GDP growth in the quarter under review. The downward revision of FY21 GDP in the second advance estimates to -8 percent is also a bit disappointing, said HDFC Securities. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply