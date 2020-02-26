Economy GDP growth to stay flat at 4.5% in October-December, say SBI economists Updated : February 26, 2020 04:42 PM IST SBI economists said that India faces the risk of getting impacted by coronavirus epidemic economically because of its high reliance on Chinese imports for various goods. The GDP growth is set to slip to a decadal low of 5 percent in 2019-20, driven majorly by a fall in domestic consumption and sluggish world markets that have impacted Indian exports. The SBI economists revised up their FY2019-20 growth estimate to 4.7 per cent from the earlier estimate of 4.6 percent