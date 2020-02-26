  • SENSEX
GDP growth to stay flat at 4.5% in October-December, say SBI economists

Updated : February 26, 2020 04:42 PM IST

SBI economists said that India faces the risk of getting impacted by coronavirus epidemic economically because of its high reliance on Chinese imports for various goods.
The GDP growth is set to slip to a decadal low of 5 percent in 2019-20, driven majorly by a fall in domestic consumption and sluggish world markets that have impacted Indian exports.
The SBI economists revised up their FY2019-20 growth estimate to 4.7 per cent from the earlier estimate of 4.6 percent
