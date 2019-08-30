GDP growth slips to 5% in Q1

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2019-20 was recorded at 5 percent, driven by weak investment growth and sluggish demand, government data showed on Friday.

The economic survey, prepared by chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian, which was tabled in the Parliament by union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has predicted 7 percent GDP growth in the financial year 2020.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its August Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) slashed the country's GDP growth rate to 6.9 percent from its earlier revised projection of 7 percent. In its June monetary policy, the MPC revised GDP growth rate projection to 7 percent from 7.2 percent.