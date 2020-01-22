GDP growth may see marginal uptick in FY21 at 5.5%: India Ratings and Research
Updated : January 22, 2020 02:23 PM IST
Ind-Ra believes a strong policy push coupled with some heavy lifting by the government is required to revive the domestic demand cycle and catapult the economy back into a high growth phase.
Ind-Ra believes the government will have to construct the FY21 budget in a way that expenditure is rationalised and prioritised and all avenues of revenue generation are tapped.
With some breakthrough in the US-China trade talks, Ind-Ra says the external environment to improve somewhat in FY21.
