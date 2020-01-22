#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

GDP growth may see marginal uptick in FY21 at 5.5%: India Ratings and Research

Updated : January 22, 2020 02:23 PM IST

Ind-Ra believes a strong policy push coupled with some heavy lifting by the government is required to revive the domestic demand cycle and catapult the economy back into a high growth phase.
Ind-Ra believes the government will have to construct the FY21 budget in a way that expenditure is rationalised and prioritised and all avenues of revenue generation are tapped.
With some breakthrough in the US-China trade talks, Ind-Ra says the external environment to improve somewhat in FY21.
GDP growth may see marginal uptick in FY21 at 5.5%: India Ratings and Research
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

UP cabinet approves an increase licence fee for country-made & foreign liquor, for beer

UP cabinet approves an increase licence fee for country-made & foreign liquor, for beer

Budget alarm: Direct tax collection contracts 6.1% to Rs 7.26 lakh crore

Budget alarm: Direct tax collection contracts 6.1% to Rs 7.26 lakh crore

Investment firm PAG plans to invest $1 billion in India

Investment firm PAG plans to invest $1 billion in India

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV