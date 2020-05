India's GDP growth in 2020-21 is likely to remain in the negative category, said Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday, adding that some pick-up could be seen in the second half of the year.

Das today announced that the RBI MPC has decided to reduce the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4 percent from the 4.4 percent earlier. The central bank also cut the reverse repo rate by 40 bps to 3.35 percent.

While addressing a press conference, Governor Das said that an off-cycle meeting of the monetary policy committee was conducted for the past three days.

This is the third presser of the RBI governor on the central bank's measures to address COVID-19 crisis. The press briefing comes after the government gave details of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package.

In his earlier addresses, the RBI governor announced a series of measures to infuse liquidity into the banking system and support the economy after the slump due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent nationwide lockdown.