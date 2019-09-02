GDP growth hits 6-year low in Q1: No respite in sight this fiscal, say economists
Updated : September 02, 2019 12:02 PM IST
India's economic growth in the first quarter of the current fiscal slipped to an over six-year low of 5 percent.
Going forward, economists expect Indiaâ€™s GDP growth to remain tepid this fiscal.
