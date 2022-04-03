GDP growth estimated at 7.4% for 2022-23: FICCI survey

The latest FICCI’s Economic Outlook Survey has put forth an annual median GDP growth forecast for 2022-23 at 7.4 percent -- with a minimum and maximum growth estimate of 6.0 percent and 7.8 percent, respectively.

The median growth forecast for agriculture and allied activities has been put at 3.3 percent for 2022-23. Industry and services sectors are anticipated to grow by 5.9 percent and 8.5 percent, respectively, during the fiscal year.

FICCI said that while the threat from the pandemic remains on fore, the continuation of Russia-Ukraine conflict is posing a significant challenge to global recovery.

The latest FICCI’s Economic Outlook Survey was conducted in March. Economists were asked to provide forecasts for key macro-economic variables for the year 2022-23 and for the quarters Q4 (January- March) of FY22 and Q1(April-June) of FY23.

According to the survey, estimate for average wholesale price index-based inflation in Q4 of 2021-22 has been put at 12.6 percent. CPI-based inflation, on the other hand, is projected at 6.0 percent in Q4 2021-22 and 5.5 percent in Q1 2022-23; and has a median forecast of 5.3 percent for 2022-23, with a minimum and maximum range of 5.0 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively.

Survey participants have said global inflation is likely to peak out in the first half of 2022 and moderate thereafter. The easing in price levels in the second part of the year will be backed by a slowing Chinese economy and overall moderation in global growth momentum, waning pent up demand, and monetary policy normalisation/rate hikes by the United States Federal Reserve.

The participants said inflation continues to be the most significant risk for India as well. Surging crude oil prices are likely to adversely impact India’s macros. Increase in oil-prices coupled with the sharp fall in Rupee value is inflating India’s import bill adding to the stress on current account.

There was a unanimous view on the monetary policy that the Reserve Bank of India will refrain from undertaking policy reversal in the forthcoming monetary policy to be announced on April 8, 2022.

"RBI is expected to continue to support the ongoing economic recovery by keeping policy repo rate unchanged in April announcement," the survey said. Growth impulses are still nascent and consumer confidence has been subdued and is yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.

The economists were of the view, that the RBI will look at reversing its stance in the second half of the current year (2022) and one can expect a rate hike between 50-75 bps by end of this fiscal year.