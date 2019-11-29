TOP NEWS »

GDP growth drops to 4.5% from 5% last quarter, the weakest pace in more than six years

Updated : November 29, 2019 06:43 PM IST

The economy had expanded at 5 percent in the first quarter of 2019-20, its slowest annual pace since 2013.
The FY2018-19 ended with an overall GDP growth rate of 6.8 percent, which was marginally lower compared to the year before.
The previous low was recorded at 4.3 percent in the January-March period of 2012-13.
