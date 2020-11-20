Economy GDP forecast watch: Fast pace recovery prompts quick revision in estimates Updated : November 20, 2020 01:58 PM IST SBI has revised India’s Q2FY21 GDP forecast. It now expects a contraction of 10.7 percent from an earlier estimate of 12.5 percent. A meaningful rebound in economic activity will happen from 2021 itself, Goldman Sachs said, adding that consumer-facing services sectors will stage a faster recovery. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.