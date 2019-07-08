Economy
GCPL chairman Adi Godrej's FY19 remuneration 114-times higher than firm's median pay
Updated : July 08, 2019 09:06 AM IST
As per the report, Godrej's total remuneration in FY19 stood at Rs 6.07 crore, down 20 percent from the previous year.
Gambhir's total remuneration in 2018-19 was Rs 13.1 crore, which was down 33 percent from the previous fiscal.
According to GCPL, the median remuneration of all its employees for the fiscal year 2018-19 was Rs 4.21 lakh. The percentage decrease in the median remuneration of employees during the year was 6.23 percent.
