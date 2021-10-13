Gati Shakti could bring transparency in implementation of infrastructure projects, say experts

The Gati Shakti plan aims to lend more power and speed to projects by connecting all concerned departments on one platform, PM Narendra Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a Rs 100 lakh crore national master plan for multi-modal connectivity that aims to develop infrastructure to reduce logistic costs and boost the economy. "Gati Shakti targets to cut logistic costs, increase cargo handling capacity and reduce the turnaround time," Modi said at a function to launch the plan.

The plan aims to lend more power and speed to projects by connecting all concerned departments on one platform, he said, adding the infrastructure schemes of various ministries and state governments will be designed and executed with a common vision.

Development, he said, is not possible without quality infrastructure and the government has now resolved to develop it in a holistic manner. Gati Shakti joins different departments for the coordinated development of projects from road to railways, aviation to agriculture, the Prime Minister said.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18's Latha Venkatesh, SC Garg, former economic affairs secretary said Gati Shakti should bring more efficiency to the implementation of infrastructure projects.

"Gati Shakti master plan plus portal puts together a more integrated, more shared kind of platform and also the use of a lot of IT in sharing data and others should bring little more efficiency into the implementation of infrastructure projects."

Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of BharatPe Board said the mission could be a big step towards speeding up the execution of infrastructure projects.

"If this portal helps in resolving inter-ministerial issues and at the planning stage itself if it can be decided what kind of approvals will be required from different ministries, then it can change the execution part. So this would be one big step towards speeding up the execution."

According to Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Gati Shakti is a big step toward better public governance.

"A lot of projects get delayed and the economics goes for a toss because of delay in outcomes. What this does is, it kind of brings a private sector management kind of perspective and methodology into public governance. So I view it as a variety of administrative reform itself brought in through the use of technology. Also, the transparency that this could provide of exactly where the file is or what is the issue, makes a very big difference. So I think this is a big step toward better public governance."

Aruna Sharma, former Steel and IT Secretary said, "The habit of working in a silo has created enough problems. So, what is more important is to have a holistic approach and this platform will bring out who is to do what and when. So in case, there is a role of state government or a municipal body, that will also get flagged into it. This is just a baby step to ensure that at least in the logistic issues you are able to rope in a complete vision of what you are doing. However, the DPIIT secretary will have to be a real person working for the conversion of this whole thing otherwise it will just remain as a statistical platform."

