Government defends gas price cap; says city gas distributors need to share their 'super-high profits'

The Indian government has said the price for gas producers will not fall below $4/mmbtu. Last year this had sunk to as low as 1.79/mmBtu, making gas producers face a tough time.

The Indian government on Thursday evening approved revisions to the 2014 gas pricing guidelines in a move to provide relief to consumers suffering from the recent surge in global gas prices. The Information and Broadcast Minister, Anurag Thakur said that last year gas producers got $1.79/mmBtu as prices had crashed but now, ONGC, OIL etc. have now been assured a minimum $4/mmbtu rate.

The government is trying to justify the capping of gas prices at $6.5/mmBtu while the Administered Price Mechanism or APM price currently works out 2 dollars higher at $8.57 and lower than current rates as well.

“The APM price is still dynamic, if the crude oil price falls as it had done in March before the OPEC production cuts, then gas producers are ensured a floor price,” said a North Block official to CNBC-TV18.

Gas producers will be able to charge 20 percent above the administered price for new wells. The cabinet press brief says, “Gas produced from new wells or well interventions in the nomination fields of ONGC & OIL, would be allowed a premium of 20 percent over the APM price.”

The government has also indicated the $6.5 price cap has been the landed cost of imported LNG, making it a viable price cap. Moreover, the linking of administered gas prices to crude oil is due to the fact that LPG and diesel prices are largely determined by crude oil prices. Both product prices have skyrocketed, leading to heavy losses for oil marketing companies or OMCs as they haven’t been able to pass on the price increases.

Instead, the government is trying to encourage greater use of PNG and CNG as alternative fuels. Even at current prices, PNG is far cheaper than LPG, the official added. By capping gas prices, the government is also ensuring PNG's consumer base expands and it does not have to subsidise oil marketing companies for LPG losses.

The government is clear that the major objective of the new price formula is to protect consumers while ensuring gas producers also find it remunerative. On the other hand city gas distributors will need to take a knock on their super-high profits and sacrifice some in consumer interest.