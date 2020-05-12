Economy 'Gamechanger': Experts hail PM’s Rs 20 lakh crore package announcement, look forward to details Updated : May 12, 2020 10:14 PM IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced an economic package that surpassed most expectations. Experts said they look forward to hearing the details of the package as well as of reforms that the PM said would come alongside. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365