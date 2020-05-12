'Gamechanger': Experts hail PM’s Rs 20 lakh crore package announcement, look forward to details

Economists and industrialists hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement that India will come out with a whopping total Rs 20 lakh crore package to combat the COVID-19 crisis, saying it surpassed their expectations.

“This is going to be a gamechanger,” said Vikram Kirloskar, Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar and President of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

The CII had asked for a package of Rs 15 lakh crore, an amount it said was needed to alleviate the pain of the economy that has been in lockdown for about 50 days.

The PM, who said the Rs 20 lakh crore figure will include steps already announced by the government and the Reserve Bank so far, stated that details of the remaining amount will be announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shortly.

Between the government (Rs 1.7 lakh crore) and the RBI (a little over Rs 5 lakh crore), a package to the tune of about Rs 8 lakh has already been announced.

Still, experts said they will look forward to details of the package that will be further announced.

Crucially, in his speech, PM Modi talked about making India self-reliant in a number of areas such as manufacturing and said the package would be accompanied by a series of steps that nudges the country in that direction.

“These reforms include supply chain reforms for agriculture, rational tax system, simple and clear laws, capable human resource and a strong financial system,” the PM said.

The PM added the government would undertake reforms in “land, labour, liquidity and laws”.

Experts said they would look forward to what the government announces on these fronts.

“It’s probably time to repeat with the manufacturing sector what India did with the software sector,” said Nilesh Shah, MD of Kotak Mahindra AMC.

Experts added that they would look forward for details on what the government is planning for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which have been gasping for breath with no revenues for over a month.

The Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) said it expects the government to provide a credit guarantee scheme to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore.

But even as nearly all economists have urged the government to not worry about its fiscal deficit at this point, the question remains over how the government will finance such a package.

It recently said it will increase its borrowing this year from Rs 7.8 lakh crore to Rs 12 lakh crore, a Rs 4.2 lakh crore increase that will widen its deficit to at least 6 percent of GDP (from 3.5 percent forecast earlier).

“It’s very important that this plan comes with a medium term fiscal consolidation,” said Sangita Reddy, joint MD of Apollo Hospitals and President of industry body FICCI.