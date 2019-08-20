Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
G7 may end without communique due to gaps on trade, climate

Updated : August 20, 2019 07:09 AM IST

It would be the first time a G7 summit ends without a communique since meetings began in 1975, NHK said.
Finding common ground between allies has become increasingly tough at the annual summit with the United States an outlier in its approach to handling disputes over trade and the environment.
Trump also pulled the United States out of the landmark Paris agreement to limit the effects of climate change against European opposition.
