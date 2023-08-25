G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting concludes with focus on MSMEs, global value chains

The G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting (TIMM) has successfully concluded in Jaipur with a 17-page outcome document achieving consensus on three key issues.

The first annexure to witness a consensus was on the mapping of global value chains (GVCs) to address concerns about volatility of trade value and reduce overdependence on a few countries for products and services. The cue for such action was taken from the COVID pandemic, and the aim was to ensure resilient supply chains that are able to withstand any similar shocks or disruptions in future.

Stating that India stands to benefit immensely from strengthening GVCs, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that the country may witness more value chains moving here to create opportunities for investment and jobs while citing an example of mobile manufacturing.

The second annexure agreed upon unanimously was described as a "Jaipur call for action" by the minister, who said that the aim was to enhance access to information for MSMEs for better integration in global trade along with an effective regulatory cooperation mechanism. The outcome provides for scale-up of databases and portals for MSMEs along with a call for all participating nations to give information relating to trade, market access info and benefits of trade with different countries.

Goyal termed the initiative as "revolutionary" in allowing the growth of MSMEs to become larger companies. Describing India's "whole of government approach" as beneficial for MSMEs which lost out earlier due to lack of information sharing, he said that the government will continue to ensure it doesn't work in silos.

The third annexure agreed upon unanimously laid down 10 high-level principles for the digitisation of trade documents and the seamless flow of goods and services to reduce error-prone working ways of the past. The 10 principles are namely: neutrality, security, trust, interoperability, data privacy, reliability, voluntary sharing of data, collaboration, traceability and scalability.

Earlier, India's Commerce Ministry had said that over $6.5 billion can be saved annually by digitising bills of lading. Goyal stated that an effort towards digitisation will need global support to rein in the dominance of big tech and end the digital divide by providing equal and affordable access to technology for all.

While describing the annexures to the outcome document as "concrete, action-oriented deliverables", Goyal said that there was a sense of accomplishment over an outcome-oriented Indian G20 Presidency with significant progress over the last year over several challenging situations.

Except for Paragraph 32 of the 17-page outcome document which spoke about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war , all other portions were unanimously agreed upon.

With Brazil's G20 Presidency slated to begin on December 1, Goyal said that the Latin American nation welcomed the debates and discussions held and is committed to taking them forward. While discussions were held on WTO reform, the government expects consensus and decisions to take place at the ministerial slated to be held in February 2024.