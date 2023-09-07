G20 Summit to discuss macroeconomic risks of climate change

There is a pushback from major fossil fuel producers on managing the climate transition in the ongoing G20 discussions, sources told CNBC-TV18. Despite this, the India Presidency has been able to resolve some of the concerns raised. For instance, concerns of Saudi Arabia on a "just transition" have been taken on board, and issues over the language of climate transition have been addressed, sources added.

The G20 report on macroeconomic risks stemming from climate change and transition pathways were ready and endorsed by finance ministers, central bank governors (CBGs). Sources said, "Through this report India Presidency has ensured a global policy conversation on climate transition."

The G20 report gives a country a specific assessment with customised solutions. Countries can charge a range of options which may or may not be based on pricing. "G20 is allowing for specific rather than one size fits all approach," sources explained.

As per the G20 report, a range of policy options includes carbon pricing, non-pricing, public funding, incentives, regulation and subsidies.