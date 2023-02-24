UNDP welcomes priorities set by India at G20, appeals for debt recast for the poorest countries

Achim Steiner, the administrator of UNDP, told CNBC-TV18 that historically, G20 was always set up as a crisis response mechanism, meant to bring economies together, despite any differences they may have. “The world has welcomed India’s G20 agenda because it is signaling an agenda of inclusivity.. Within these priorities, each member of G20 finds key properties they’d like to focus on,” he said.

Achim Steiner, the administrator of UNDP, told CNBC-TV18 that historically, G20 was always set up as a crisis response mechanism, meant to bring economies together, despite any differences they may have. “The world has welcomed India’s G20 agenda because it is signaling an agenda of inclusivity.. Within these priorities, each member of G20 finds key properties they’d like to focus on,” he said.

Speaking about the significance of the G20 meeting in the current environment where the world is going through tough macroeconomic conditions, with the ongoing war in Ukraine, high inflation, threat of a global recession and the looming debt crisis for the world’s poorest nations, Steiner said, “We are coming out of a pandemic, and finding ourselves in the midst of a debt crisis and cost of living crisis.. These discussions coming out of G20 will also find themselves at the IMF Spring conference and other forums.”

“There are over 52 developing countries that find themselves at the brink of a debt distress, possibly going to default.. the interest rates are high and the problem isn’t going away,” Steiner said, adding that G20 can bring countries together to consider restructuring of debt for these low and mid income developing nations.

“Today, 25 developing economy governments have external debt service payments higher than 20 percent of total revenue — the highest number of countries in more than 20 years,” Steiner said. He added that debt savings of up to US$ 120-140 billion could be unlocked by the UN SDG stimulus plan, by restructuring debt and reallocating debt via multil-development banks. "Reallocating debt via MDBs could help lower interest costs from 12-14 percent to 4 percent for these countries," he said.

Asked if the UN Development Programme would consider a pivot to the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) given the current macroeconomic context, Steiner said, to the contrary, the UN Secretary General would ask nations to re-commit to the 2030 SDGs at the New York summit in September later this year.

“ It is not surprising we have lost ground on SDGs given the pandemic and global recession in many parts, so there are setbacks.. Everybody acknowledges that SDGs remain as vital and important as ever,” Steiner said.

The UN Secretary General’s SDG Stimulus Plan was released last week. The plan outlines the need for the international community to come together to mobilise investments for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and proposes three areas for immediate action — injecting liquidity, restructuring sovereign debt, and lowering the cost of long-term lending to developing economies.

“There is a growing recognition that a mix of instruments will be needed for tackling debt sustainability,” Steiner said.

The UN chief also recently called for $500 billion annual SDG stimulus for developing countries. Steiner said this would not be at the cost of taxpayers. “This would not mean that tax payers have to pay more but it is about managing balance sheets better, lowering costs of borrowing,” he explained.