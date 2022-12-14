G20 finance heads meet: Over 160 delegates discuss inflation, crypto, climate finance

More than 160 foreign delegates, which included deputies from G20 member countries as well as invitee countries and international organisations, attended the recently-concluded 2-day meet in Bengaluru under the co-chairmanship of Secretary of Department of Economic Affairs Ajay Seth and RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra.

Members at the G20 finance and central bank deputies meeting discussed strengthening coordination arrangements between finance and health ministries for pandemic prevention preparedness, said Secretary of Department of Economic Affairs Ajay Seth. "We have just concluded the G20 finance and central bank deputies meeting. The agenda was crafted keeping in view the vision given by the prime minister and the G20 Indian presidency theme," he said.

The meeting was held under the co-chairmanship of Seth and RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra. More than 160 foreign delegates, which included deputies from G20 member countries as well as invitee countries and international organisations, attended the meeting. During the two-day event, there were seven discussion sessions and two side events.

The meeting was conducted over two days with the aim of seeking views of G20 members on India's G20 finance track priorities for the next year.

"Members discussed global economic challenges including global inflation, food and energy insecurity. They exchanged views on work to be done in 2023 on global debt distress, capital flows, climate action," he said, adding that they also discussed strengthening coordination arrangement between finance and health ministries for pandemic prevention preparedness.

The members also exchanged views on priorities for appropriate financial regulations, ensuring financial stability, he said.

"Reflecting the theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future,’ the discussions focused on issues relating to the global economy and risks, strengthening multilateral development banks (MDBs), managing global debt vulnerabilities, financing climate action and sustainable development goals (SDGs) and building resilient, inclusive and sustainable cities of tomorrow," Seth said,

These discussions will pave the way for the first G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting, which will be held on February 23-25 in Bengaluru, he said.

