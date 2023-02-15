FY24 RBI dividend aim seen close to Rs 30,000 crore — India confident of meeting FY23 fiscal deficit target

The FY24 Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dividend aim is estimated to be seen close to Rs 30,000 crore, said government sources. This is conservative and government is confident of meeting FY23 fiscal deficit aim. The government will be sticking to FY23 deficit aim even if divestment receipts fall short of the Rs 50,000 crore revised aim for this financial, sources informed CNBC-TV18.

However, any likely shortfall in divestment aim will not impact deficit target, they said.

On wheat prices, they said that it could be moderate on fresh harvest.

"This would lower food inflation over 2-3 months," they said.

According to the data released by the government , the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for the month of January eased to 4.73 percent — the lowest in 24 months. As per the official data, for January 2023, WPI core inflation came in at 2.8 percent against 3.2 percent in December, 2022. Food inflation, on the other hand, witnessed a sharp rise to 2.95 percent in January against 0.65 percent in December.

All Commodities Index saw rise by 0.13 percent.

The Budget 2023 document had, meanwhile, had expected 17 percent higher dividend at Rs 48,000 crore from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), public sector banks and financial institutions in 2023-24. In current financial year ending March, it aimed to garner Rs 40,953 crore from RBI and public sector financial institutions.

It is to be noted that RBI approved a dividend payment of Rs 30,307 crore to the government post its board meeting in May 2022.