The central government is firm on the FY24 borrowing target of Rs 11.81 lakh crore and is also estimating high mop up from expanded senior citizen small savings scheme, a government official who sought not to be identified, told CNBC-TV18.

The official said that the small savings scheme changes would aid the FY24 borrowing, and the government is expecting a Rs 75,000 crore extra mop-up from the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), and a high mop-up from others as well.

In her Budget 2023 speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to double the deposit limit for the SCSS to Rs 30 lakh and Monthly Income Account Scheme to Rs 9 lakh.

The Mahila Samman Savings Certificate scheme is to offer a deposit cap of Rs 2 lakh crore. The Budget 2023 introduced this scheme for women investors to commemorate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. This scheme is a one-time small savings scheme that will be made available for a period of two years, up to March 2025. Under this scheme, women and girls can invest up to Rs 2 lakh for a tenor of 2 years with an interest rate of 7.5 percent per annum with the facility of partial withdrawal.

Talking about the PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi schemes the official said that they have been fully-exempt and cannot be incentivised further.

The official also said that the government borrowing for states and Railways capital expenditure would save interest cost and added that the states, Railways and the NHAI do not need market borrowing for the same (capex).